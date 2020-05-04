PM Imran, Kapil Dev would've been 'amazing' T20 cricketers: English coach

English fast bowling coach Ian Pont believes that Prime Minister Imran Khan would have been an "amazing" T20 cricketer had the format existed in his times.

In a Twitter musing, Pont, who is renowned for nurturing fast bowlers, asked his followers to name some cricketers who would be perfect for the shortest international format.

He then offered his own picks, naming PM Imran, Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Richard Hadlee - all legendary all-rounders from pretty much the same era.

The prime minister in 20-over cricket would have made a lot of sense as his blistering pace and bowling would have been a threat in any form of cricket.

Meanwhile, his ODI batting strike rate stands at 72.65, which was pretty healthy for his times and is a clear indication that he would have taken to T20 era power hitting like a duck to water.

