Sufiyan Muqeem achieves major record for Pakistan Shaheens in T20 cricket

Pakistan Shaheens' spinner Sufiyan Muqeem pictured during their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars match againt UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 18, 2025. - ACC

DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens spinner Sufiyan Muqeem created history during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars clash against the UAE on Tuesday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

Muqeem recorded figures of 3/12 in four overs, becoming the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan Shaheens in T20 cricket, with 10 wickets in six matches.

He surpassed pacer Umaid Asif, who now has eight wickets in five matches, while Rumman Raees holds the third spot with eight wickets in four matches.

In the ongoing tournament, the young spinner has taken four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of six.

Batting first, UAE struggled from the start, losing three wickets inside the powerplay. Opening batter Ahmed Tariq fell for a first-ball duck to Shahid Aziz, leaving UAE at 1-1.

Skipper Alishan Sharafu was dismissed shortly after for three runs, trapped LBW by Arafat Minhas.

Sohaib Khan’s resistance was brief as Ahmed Daniyal dismissed him for two off 14 balls in the fifth over, reducing UAE to 15-3. Muqeem claimed his first wicket of the match by removing Harshit Kaushik for five runs.

Syed Haider and Yayin Kiran Rai attempted to rebuild the innings, but Maaz Sadaqat broke the partnership by dismissing Haider for 20 off 19 balls, leaving UAE at 42-5.

Daniyal struck again to dismiss Muhammad Arfan for a duck, while Mohammad Shahzad removed Rai for seven runs.

Muqeem returned in the 14th over to deliver a double blow, dismissing Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Rohid for ducks, reducing UAE to 50-9.

Sadaqat wrapped up the innings by removing Muhammad Jawadullah, ending UAE’s innings in 18 overs.

Sufiyan Muqeem led the bowling attack with 3/12 in four overs. Maaz Sadaqat and Ahmed Daniyal took two wickets each, while Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Shahzad and Arafat Minhas picked up one wicket apiece.