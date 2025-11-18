Kylian Mbappe faces PSG in French labour court over €440M dispute

Mbappe denies ever agreeing to waive any payments

November 18, 2025
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Jude Bellingham on November 1, 2025. — Reuters 

Kylian Mbappe’s ongoing financial dispute with his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was heard at the French labour court on Monday, although the star forward did not attend the proceedings.

PSG is demanding €440 million, citing lost transfer revenue, reputational damage, and an alleged breach of a post-transfer agreement. Mbappe, now a Real Madrid player, is seeking €263 million ($304 million) from the club.

The dispute began in June 2023, when Mbappe rejected PSG’s €300 million transfer offer to join Saudi club Al Hilal. His contract expired the following summer, allowing him to leave Paris on a free transfer.

PSG attorney Renaud Semerdjian confirmed that the €440 million claim reflects both financial losses and reputational harm.

A PSG spokesperson said the club has sought an amicable resolution for over a year, encouraged by authorities involved in the dispute.

“Despite these repeated efforts, Mr Mbappe has continuously challenged the club, including through the proceedings initiated today — a regrettable situation for the player and for French football,” the spokesperson added.

The 26-year-old denies ever agreeing to waive any payments and has contested the classification of his contract under French labour law.

