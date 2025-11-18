Pakistan thump UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars to remain unbeaten

Pakistan’s Ahmed Daniyal celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars match against UAE at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 18, 2025. – ACC

DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens continued their dominant run in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, defeating the UAE by nine wickets in their final Group B match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest target, Pakistan cruised to victory in just 5.2 overs, losing only one wicket. The early blow came when Mohammad Rohid dismissed Mohammad Naeem for six off five balls.

However, Maaz Sadaqat and Ghazi Ghori ensured there were no further hiccups, stitching together a 50-run partnership for the second wicket to seal a comfortable win.

Sadaqat delivered a blistering unbeaten knock of 37 from 15 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and three sixes. Ghori supported him well with 16 off 12 balls, including three fours.

Earlier, UAE struggled from the outset after being put in to bat. They lost three wickets inside the powerplay.

Opening batter Ahmed Tariq was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Shahid Aziz, followed by skipper Alishan Sharafu, who fell for three after being trapped LBW by Arafat Minhas.

Sohaib Khan’s brief resistance ended when Ahmed Daniyal removed him for two off 14 balls, leaving UAE at 15-3.

Sufiyan Muqeem added to UAE’s woes by dismissing Harshit Kaushik for five, before Maaz Sadaqat broke a rebuilding effort by removing Syed Haider for 20 off 19. Daniyal struck again to send Muhammad Arfan back for a duck, while Mohammad Shahzad dismissed Yayin Kiran Rai for seven.

Muqeem returned in the 14th over to remove Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Rohid off consecutive deliveries, reducing UAE to 50-9.

Sadaqat then wrapped up the innings by dismissing Muhammad Jawadullah, as UAE folded for 50 in 18 overs.

Muqeem led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 3/12 in four overs. Sadaqat and Daniyal claimed two wickets each, while Aziz, Shahzad, and Minhas took one apiece.

With this victory, Pakistan Shaheens finished atop Group B with three wins from three matches, collecting six points and boasting a net run rate of 4.560.