Sindh Esports Championship kicks off with PKR 1.5 million prize pool

Sindh government kicks off the first-ever government-backed Esports Championship 2025

KARACHI: The Sindh government, through its Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, has launched the Sindh Esports Championship 2025, the first government-backed esports tournament in Pakistan.

Over 400 teams are participating online, highlighting the growing interest in competitive gaming across the country.

The championship features Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and Valorant, with a total prize pool exceeding PKR 1.5 million.

The tournament began with online qualifiers and will conclude with the Grand LAN Finals in Karachi on November 22, where the top teams will compete for the championship title.

The finals will be attended by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr, who will present the prizes to the winners.

The championship is organised in partnership with Vidergg, one of Pakistan’s leading esports organisers, ensuring professional tournament management, broadcast quality, and fair competition.

Key Dates:

Registrations Closed: 5 November

Online Qualifiers: 7–12 November

Grand Finals (LAN, Karachi): 22 November

Games: Valorant and CS2

Prize Pool: PKR 1,500,000

The Sindh Esports Championship 2025 aims to promote esports, create opportunities for youth engagement, and set a precedent for future government-supported digital sports programs in Pakistan.