Keisuke Honda predicts Japan could be World Cup Champions

An undated image of leading figure in Japanese football, Keisuke Honda. — Reuters

HONG KONG: Keisuke Honda, a leading figure in Japanese football during the 2000s and 2010s, expressed confidence on Tuesday that Japan has the talent and potential to win next year’s World Cup.

Honda, 39, who has played for clubs in at least five countries, including AC Milan, praised the current Japanese squad for its depth and quality.

Japan has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America and impressed at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where they reached the round of 16 by defeating European powers Spain and Germany.

Speaking at a forum in Hong Kong, Honda said Japan could reach the semifinals—or even win the tournament outright.

"They have the potential to be at least in the top four at the World Cup next year, maybe even champions," Honda said.

"Nothing is impossible. They have many talented players now, and I hope they can achieve it."

Honda, who is also co-founder of Japan-focused venture capital firm X & KSK, added that his personal ambitions extend beyond football.

"My dreams now are twofold: to be one of the world’s best investors and to be the best coach in the world, which for me means winning the World Cup as a coach," he said.