Oleksandr Usyk vacates WBO Heavyweight title ahead of mandatory Wardley fight

An undated image of Oleksandr Usyk (center). — Instagram/ usykaa

Oleksandr Usyk has vacated his WBO heavyweight title after informing the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) that he would not face Britain’s Fabio Wardley in a mandatory defence.

The WBO confirmed that the 38-year-old Ukrainian boxer made the decision after careful consideration. International media reports indicate that Wardley, 30, is now likely to become the new WBO heavyweight champion.

Usyk remains the reigning heavyweight champion of the WBA, WBC, and IBF.

In December 2024, he defeated Britain’s Daniel Dubois to reclaim the IBF title and become the undisputed champion once again.

Earlier, in May 2024, Usyk defeated Tyson Fury to secure a four-belt title, though he later relinquished the IBF belt due to mandatory fight obligations.

WBO President Gustavo Olivieri praised Usyk, calling him “a champion of champions” and lauding the honour with which he held the WBO Super Champion title.

“The WBO extends its profound respect, admiration, and gratitude to Oleksandr Usyk, an undefeated, two-division WBO undisputed world champion,” Olivieri said.

“His career stands as one of the most extraordinary and historic in modern boxing.”

Usyk originally won the WBO heavyweight title in 2021 by defeating Anthony Joshua and successfully defended it four times. The WBO had earlier ordered him to face interim champion Joseph Parker this year, but no agreement was reached.

The WBO emphasised that Usyk’s departure represents a respectful pause rather than a farewell. “The doors of the WBO will always remain open to Oleksandr Usyk and his team,” Olivieri added.