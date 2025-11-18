Abu Dhabi T10 League: Quetta Qavalry provides update on Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir celebrates getting the wicket of Gudakesh Motie of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 30, 2025 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. - CPL T20

ABU DHABI: Quetta Qavalry has provided an important update on their captain Mohammad Amir ahead of their debut in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The franchise is set to face Northern Warriors in the opening match on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on their official social media channels, the team confirmed that Amir will miss the first game due to unforeseen visa-related delays.

"Due to an unexpected delay in the visa processing, Mohammad Amir will not be available for today's first game," the statement read.

"All formalities are currently in progress, and he will join the squad and take charge as soon as his visa arrives. We appreciate your patience and continued support for the Qavalry."

Amir’s absence was noted during the captains’ conference and the trophy unveiling ceremony, where England’s Liam Livingstone represented Qavalry in his place.

Quetta Qavalry will kick off their campaign against Warriors, followed by matches against Ajman Titans on November 19 and Deccan Gladiators on November 21, after a one-day break.

Their fourth game will be against Delhi Bulls on November 22. After a four-day rest, they will face Vista Riders on November 27 and Royal Champs on November 28 in their final league-stage match.

The tournament’s Qualifier and Eliminator 1 are scheduled for November 29, with Eliminator 2 and the final set for November 30.

Quetta Qavalry squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir (c), Jason Holder, Azam Khan, Andries Gous, Muhammad Waseem, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Ali Majid, Ali Naseer, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Abdul Ghaffar, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khawaja Nafay, Arafat Minhas, Umer Zeeshan Lohya and George Scrimshaw.