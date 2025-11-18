Babar Azam fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a century during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 14, 2025. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain and batting stalwart Babar Azam has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The 31-year-old was found to have violated Article 2.2 of the ICC Code, which covers the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

A demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record, marking his first offence within a 24-month period.

The incident took place in the 21st over of Pakistan’s innings during the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka, when Babar hit the stumps with his bat after being dismissed.

The charge was upheld by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi, with Ali Naqvi from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees recommending the sanction.

Babar admitted the offence and accepted the penalty, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. Under ICC rules, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum sanction of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50 percent of a match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Despite the incident, Pakistan completed a series sweep over Sri Lanka, with Babar leading from the front with the bat. He scored 165 runs, the most in the series, which included a record-breaking 20th ODI century.