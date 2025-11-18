Asia Cup Rising Stars: UAE win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan Shaheens

Pakistan Shaheens captain Irfan Khan Niazi and UAE's Alishan Sharafu at the toss ahead of their ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 18, 2025. — PCB

DOHA: UAE won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan Shaheens in the ninth match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Shaheens: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal and Sufiyan Muqeem.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu (c), Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Ethan D'Souza, Syed Haider (wk), Yayin Kiran Rai, Muhammad Arfan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Rohid, Zahid Ali and Muhammad Farooq.

Head-to-Head:

Pakistan Shaheens and UAE have faced each other five times, with Pakistan winning three encounters and UAE winning two.

Matches played: 05

Pakistan Shaheens won: 03

UAE: 02

The last meeting was in the ACC Men's Emerging T20 Asia Cup 2024 at Al Amerat, Oman, where the Shaheens defeated UAE by 114 runs.

Batting first in that match, the Mohammad Haris-led Shaheens posted 179-4 in 20 overs. Haris led from the front with 71 off 49 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Haider Ali played a crucial cameo, scoring 32 off 17 balls with one boundary and three sixes. Openers Omair Yousuf and Yasir Khan contributed 21 and 25 runs, respectively.

In reply, UAE were bundled out for just 65 in 16.3 overs, thanks to an exceptional bowling performance by pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who claimed 5/12 in four overs.

Sufiyan Muqeem picked up two wickets, while Ahmed Daniyal, Abbas Afridi, and Arafat Minhas took one wicket each.

Form Guide:

Pakistan Shaheens, already the first team to qualify for the semifinals, will aim to finish their group-stage campaign on a high note after recent wins against Oman and arch-rivals India.

UAE, after consecutive defeats, will look for a consolation victory against the Shaheens.

Pakistan Shaheens: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

UAE: L, L, W, W, L