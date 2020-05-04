Bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas have unanimously picked bowling legend Wasim Akram as their dream bowling partner.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the two revealed their choice and lauded Akram.

"We have had a legendary line-up of bowlers but for a left-hand right-hand combination I would choose Akram,” Naseem said.

It is pertinent to mention that Akram had also chosen Naseem when asked of his dream pair.

Furthermore, Abbas said that his choice from present day cricketers was Hassan Ali.

"My choice from past cricketers would have to be Wasim Akram and from the present Hassan Ali," he said.





Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas pick Wasim Akram as dream bowling partner