Koeman urges Netherlands to push limits after FIFA World Cup qualification

Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders celebrates scoring their first goal with Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, and teammates against Lithuania in UEFA Qualifiers on November 17, 2025. — Reuters

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has praised his squad following their qualification for the 2026 World Cup, stressing the importance of pushing each other to reach their full potential.

After a commanding 4-0 victory over Lithuania on Monday, which secured first place in their qualifying group, Koeman expressed optimism for the tournament, which will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

"We simply have a great squad. There's a lot of competition, and you can see that again with the players coming on as substitutes. These are difficult choices, because there's so much quality," Koeman said, highlighting the depth of his team.

He added that fostering internal competition and relying on key experienced players will be crucial for success.

"If we tighten our expectations on each other a little bit, to make each other even bigger, stronger, and better, then a lot is possible.

"(Captain) Virgil (van Dijk) plays a role in that, Frenkie (de Jong) plays a role in that, Memphis (Depay) plays a role in that. That's the core of our team. Nathan (Ake), Denzel (Dumfries) … they're experienced guys who have been playing at the highest level for years and therefore know what's expected of them.

Koeman also noted that the Dutch team, now awaiting next month’s World Cup draw to learn their opponents, possesses enormous potential.