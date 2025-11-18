Naz Reid’s double-double powers Timberwolves to rout Mavericks

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (left) dribbles around Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein and guard Kenrich Williams in the fourth quarter at Target Center on Feb 13, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Naz Reid came off the bench to deliver a standout performance, recording a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a commanding 120–96 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center on Monday.

Minnesota set the tone early with a 34-point first quarter, featuring balanced scoring from both starters and reserves. Rudy Gobert contributed 15 points and 9 rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels added 15 points of his own.

The Timberwolves maintained control throughout the game, thanks to double-digit scoring from Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, and led 61–44 at halftime.

Minnesota’s defensive pressure kept Dallas to just 96 points, disrupting the Mavericks’ offensive rhythm.

Three of the four quarters saw Minnesota outscore Dallas, including a decisive 32–20 surge in the third quarter that effectively put the game out of reach.

The Mavericks, currently 4–11, struggled to score consistently and could not match Minnesota’s physicality or ball movement.

Reid’s performance highlighted the Timberwolves’ bench, which outperformed Dallas’ reserves and provided crucial depth.

Minnesota will next host the Washington Wizards at Target Center on November 20. Reid’s impressive night, combined with the team’s overall execution, showcased a Timberwolves squad hitting its stride as it looks to build on its winning momentum.