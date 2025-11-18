FIFA unveils priority visa system for 2026 World Cup ticket holders

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is seen after Spain won the Women's World Cup final on August 20, 2023. — Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders travelling to the United States will now be able to secure faster visa interview appointments through a new system unveiled on Monday, known as the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS).

The initiative was announced by the U.S. Department of State during a White House event attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and members of the White House Task Force.

The FIFA PASS system is expected to go live in early 2026. The upcoming World Cup, the first to feature 48 teams, will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, with 11 host cities in the U.S. staging a total of 78 matches.

Organisers anticipate more than six million tickets will be made available for the tournament.

Reacting to the announcement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated the event’s global spirit.

“America welcomes the World. We have always said that this will be the greatest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history – and the FIFA PASS service is a very concrete example of that,” Infantino said.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the President of the United States Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Executive Director Andrew Giuliani and the White House Task Force for their incredible support.

“The United States is set to welcome fans from around the world on an unprecedented scale, and we are preparing to ensure that football unites the world when the tournament kicks off in North America next June.”