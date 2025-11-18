Tuchel to contact omitted stars as England begin FIFA World Cup push

An undated picture of England head coach Thomas Tuchel. — Reuters

LONDON: England head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he will personally contact players left out of his recent squads, outlining the pathway for their return as the national team begins preparations for next year’s FIFA World Cup.



For this month’s qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, several players were omitted or benched, including Everton’s Jack Grealish and Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jude Bellingham was previously left out of the squad for the October fixtures against Wales and Latvia.

England continued their dominant qualifying run with a 2-0 victory over Serbia at home, followed by another 2-0 win in Albania on Sunday.

They finished top of Group K with eight consecutive wins, scoring freely and not conceding a single goal.

Tuchel said he intends to speak directly with all players excluded from England’s long list in order to maintain transparency and guide them on what is required to regain their spots.

“First of all, it’s my job now to make contact with everyone — players like Trent,” Tuchel said.

“Players that are on our long list, 55 or 60 players, to reach out to them, be in touch with them, explain to them why they were not here.

“Explain to them what they have to do, where they can improve. Can they even do something, or is it simply a selection choice? This is my job for the next weeks and months.”

Ahead of the tournament — which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19, 2026 — England will hold an additional training camp during the March international break as preparations intensify.