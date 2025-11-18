WATCH: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns make dramatic returns ahead of Survivor Series

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar face off during Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2025 in New York City. - WWE

WWE delivered an electrifying night at Madison Square Garden this week, as Raw featured two of the biggest comebacks of the year with the dramatic returns of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns ahead of Survivor Series.

The show was already packed with major moments. John Cena made his final appearance on Raw, teaming with Sheamus and Rey Mysterio to defeat The Judgment Day in a six-man tag match.

Earlier in the night, Becky Lynch lost the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri following the surprise return of AJ Lee — a moment that stunned the crowd.

But the biggest shock came in the main event segment, a War Games face-off between Team Punk & Rhodes and Team Paul Heyman.

After both sides entered the ring, tensions escalated into a full-scale brawl ahead of their showdown at Survivor Series.

Momentum briefly shifted in favour of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes until Brock Lesnar’s music hit.

The Beast Incarnate stormed into the arena, revealing himself as the fifth member of Team Heyman. Lesnar immediately unleashed chaos, dismantling both Punk and Rhodes.





As Lesnar stood tall, the arena erupted again — this time for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief made his long-awaited return and confronted Lesnar face-to-face before blasting him with a Superman Punch.

Another massive brawl followed, signalling that Reigns will be the fifth man for Team Rhodes & Punk.

Reigns and Punk have been at odds with Paul Heyman since his shocking betrayal earlier this year, when he aligned himself with Seth Rollins and helped form The Vision.

Lesnar, meanwhile, returned at SummerSlam, taking out John Cena and later defeating him at the inaugural Wrestlepalooza, where Heyman resumed his role as Lesnar’s personal ring announcer.

With tensions at an all-time high, Survivor Series is set for a colossal war.

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and The Usos will battle Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar inside the War Games structure on November 29 in San Diego.