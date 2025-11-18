New Zealand suffer major blow amid ongoing West Indies ODI series

Rachin Ravindra (right) and Daryl Mitchell run between the wickets during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 28, 2023. - AFP

New Zealand have suffered a significant setback in their ongoing ODI series against West Indies, with star all-rounder Daryl Mitchell ruled out due to injury.

Henry Nicholls, who was initially called up as cover for the second ODI in Napier, will now continue as part of the squad for the remainder of the series.

Mitchell experienced discomfort in his thigh while scoring his seventh ODI century during New Zealand's narrow seven-run win in the series opener at Hagley Oval.

He did not take the field during the second innings and has remained in Christchurch to undergo scans to determine the severity of the injury.

The 33-year-old was instrumental in the victory, smashing a superb 119 off 118 balls.

Despite the setback, early medical assessments are positive, with Mitchell expected to recover in time for the three-Test series against West Indies, beginning on December 2 at Hagley Oval.

Nicholls, who last featured in an ODI in April, has been in exceptional domestic form. He currently tops the Ford Trophy run charts with 306 runs at an average of 76.50, including back-to-back centuries against Otago and Auckland.

Mark Chapman remains the other batting option in the squad, boasting an impressive average of 101.33 from four ODIs this year.

Mitchell has been one of New Zealand’s standout performers this season, recently earning the Player of the Series award against England.

His absence comes as the Blackcaps continue to grapple with an extensive injury list, which includes Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O’Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin) and Ben Sears (hamstring).

Former captain Kane Williamson, who suffered a minor groin issue against England, was not considered for the ODI series as he focuses on preparing for the upcoming Test matches.

Scans revealed a small groin tear requiring two weeks of rehabilitation.

Addressing Mitchell’s injury, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment but remained optimistic about the player’s quick return.

“It's always tough being ruled out of a series early on with injury, particularly when you’re in hot form like Daryl is. He has been our standout performer in the ODI format so far this summer, so he’ll be missed for two important matches. The positive is that the injury is only minor, and we should see Daryl recovered and fit for the Test series.

“Henry has been in top form in the Ford Trophy and is an experienced international cricketer, so it’s great to welcome him back into the side. It's always pleasing to reward players who are in good touch, and we know Henry will be raring to go if given an opportunity.”