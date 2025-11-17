Commentary panel for Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series announced

Pakistan-based commentator Bazid Khan speaks ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Namibia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 5, 2021. — ICC

RAWALPINDI: The star-studded commentary panel, comprising renowned voices of the sport, has been unveiled for the Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series, featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, scheduled to run from November 17 to 29.

The panel features former Pakistan cricketers Ramiz Raja, Aamir Sohail, Bazid Khan and Urooj Mumtaz, while former middle-order batter Russel Arnold and Pommie Mbangwa will represent Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, respectively.

The commentary panel will be backed by presenters Zainab Abbas and Sikandar Bakht throughout the seven-match series.

The tri-series will get underway with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe in the curtain raiser at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Each team will play a total of four matches during the league stage, with the top two progressing to the final, scheduled to be held at the same venue on November 29.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka (vc), Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando and Eshan Malinga.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri and Brendan Taylor.

Schedule for Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series