Asia Cup Rising Stars: Bangladesh crush Afghanistan by eight wickets

Bangladesh players celebrate taking a wicket during their ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 17, 2025. — BCB

DOHA: Ripon Mondol and Rakibul Hasan's three-wicket hauls propelled Bangladesh to a thumping eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the eighth match of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025 here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali's decision to field first bore fruit as his team's bowling attack dismantled Afghanistan's batting unit, booking it for a meagre 78 runs in 18.4 overs.

Afghanistan captain Darwish Rasooli remained the top-scorer for his team with a cautious 27 off 28 deliveries, while Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai and Qais Ahmad, 12 each, were the others to amass double figures against a ruthless Bangladesh bowling attack.

Mondol and Hasan jointly led Bangladesh's bowling charge, with both taking three wickets, giving away just 10 and seven runs in their respective four overs. Their brilliance was backed by SM Meherob, who made two scalps while conceding 14 in his four overs.

Chasing a modest 79-run target, Bangladesh comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 39 balls to spare.

The Tigers, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost both their openers, Habibur Rahman Sohan and Jishan Aslam, who scored 10 each, inside seven overs with just 24 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Zawad Abrar and Mahidul Islam Ankon batted sensibly and knitted a match-winning partnership of 55 runs for the second innings to steer Bangladesh to glory.

Ankon remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 27 off 30 deliveries, while Abrar made 24 not out from 22 balls.

AM Ghazanfar was the solitary wicket-taker for Afghanistan, making two scalps for just eight runs in his four overs.

The victory strengthened Bangladesh's grip at the pole position in Group A with four points in two matches, while Afghanistan remained third with two points in as many games.