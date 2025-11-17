QEAT: Asfand keeps Faisalabad afloat against Abbottabad on 22-wicket opening day

Faisalabad's Ali Asfand poses for a picture after the first day of their eighth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Abbottabad at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 17, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Ali Asfand backed his five-wicket haul with an unbeaten 34 to keep Faisalabad ahead of Abbottabad on the opening day of their eighth round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 match here at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Faisalabad were bowled out for 121 in 31.3 overs as their batting unit was dismantled by Khalid Usman, who registered a seven-wicket haul off just 43 runs, while Abbottabad skipper contributed to their woes by taking two wickets.

Jahandad Khan remained the top-scorer for Faisalabad with a brisk 31 off just 16 deliveries after walking out to bat at No.11. In-form opener Faham-ul-Haq (21) was the other notable run-getter.

In turn, Abbottabad could secure a meagre two-run lead as they folded for a modest 123 all out in 39.3 overs despite Shahzaib Khan's half-century.

The opening batter remained the top-scorer with a gutsy 53 off 117 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six. He also shared a 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket with middle-order batter Ahmed Khan (31), who was the other batter to amass double figures.

Ali Asfand was the standout bowler for Faisalabad, taking a five-wicket haul off just 31 runs in 9.3 overs. He was supported by Hasan Raza, who bagged four wickets, while Ahmed Safi Abdullah chipped in with one.

Trailing by two runs, Faisalabad's batting unit got off to a decent start in the second innings and finished the opening day at 97/2 in 30 overs, with opener Faham and Asfand, unbeaten on 37 and 34, respectively.

The duo will resume Faisalabad's second innings on day two as they lead Abbottabad by 95 runs with eight wickets in hand.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Lahore Whites were eight runs behind Bahawalpur at the conclusion of the first day of their eighth-round QEAT match.

Opting to bat first, Bahawalpur's batting unit could yield 140 runs before being bowled out in 49.1 overs, courtesy of Noman Ali's four-wicket haul.

Middle-order batter Saad Khan remained the top-scorer with a cautious 37 off 68 deliveries, followed by Muhammad Imran and Rana Burhan Basharat, who contributed with 21 each.

Noman led Lahore Whites' bowling charge with economical figures of 4/51 in 17.1 overs. Skipper Aamir Jamal picked up three wickets, while experienced Test pacer Mohammad Abbas made two scalps.

In response, an anchoring fourth-wicket partnership between Hussain Talat and Ali Zaryab ensured a decent response with the bat by Lahore Whites as they finished the opening day at 132/7 in 32 overs.

Talat remained the top-scorer with a brisk 58 off 79 deliveries, while Zaryab chipped in with a 74-ball 39. The duo added 67 runs to Lahore Whites' total during their fourth-wicket partnership.

Aamir and Haseeb-ur-Rehman, unbeaten on one and zero, respectively, will resume Lahore Whites' first innings on the second day.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground here, Kashif Bhatti's five-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Abdullah Fazal and Saud Shakeel, propelled Karachi Blues to a handy lead over Islamabad on the opening day.

Islamabad captain Rohail Nazir's decision to bat first backfired as his team's batting unit folded for a mere 161 in 37.2 overs despite Shamyl Hussain's brisk half-century up the order.

Shamyl remained the top-scorer with 85 off 90 deliveries, which featured 13 fours and a six, while his fellow top-order batter, Hasan Nawaz, made a notable contribution, scoring 31 from 44 balls.

Besides them, only middle-order batter Faizan Riaz (13) could amass double figures.

Kashif led Karachi Blues' bowling charge with five wickets for just 61 runs in 17.2 overs, while Mohammad Asghar amply supported with his four-wicket haul.

In response, Karachi Blues finished the opening day at 294/6 in 57 overs, leading by 133 runs, with skipper Saud and Kashif set in the middle.

Saud remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 88 off 121 deliveries, having smashed nine fours and a six, while opening batter Abdullah Fazal also chipped in with a blistering 73 off just 64 balls.

For Islamabad, Hasan picked up three wickets, while Shayan Sheikh, Jawad Ali and Arsal Sheikh made one scalp apiece.

In another eighth-round QEAT fixture, Multan were reeling at 27/5 against at the close of opening day's play in response to home side Peshawar's 239 all out at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat first, Abbas Ali's century, coupled with skipper Sajid Khan's 60-run knock, powered Peshawar to a formidable total of 239 all out in 57.4 overs.

Abbas remained the top-scorer with 116 off 136 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and a six, while Sajid made 60 off 85 balls, comprising five fours and three sixes.

Besides them, only Azam Khan (21) and Razaullah (11) could score in double digits as the rest of the Peshawar batters faltered against Ali Usman-led Multan bowling attack.

Ali Usman was the standout bowler for Multan, taking five wickets for 79 runs in 22.1 overs, while Kashif Ali and Mohammad Ismail bagged two each.

In turn, a collective bowling effort by Peshawar reduced Multan to 27/5 in 16 overs before the stumps were drawn at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

Ghulam Haider and wicketkeeper batter Bismillah Khan, unbeaten on one and two, respectively, will resume Multan's response on the second day as they still trail Peshawar by 212 runs with five wickets in hand.

For Peshawar, Razaullah bagged two wickets, while Niaz Khan, Mohammad Irfan and Sajid could pick up one apiece on day one.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, a collective bowling and batting effort helped defending champions Sialkot close the opening day with a 66-run lead over FATA.

Opting to bat first, FATA's batting unit could yield 110 runs before being bowled out in 33.5 overs, courtesy of Sialkot captain Usama Mir's four-wicket haul.

Usama returned sensational bowling figures of 4/11 in 3.5 overs, while Hamza Nazar and Mohammad Ali chipped in with two wickets each.

All-rounder Khushdil Shah remained the top-scorer for FATA with an anchoring 37 off 67 deliveries, followed by wicketkeeper batter Rehan Afridi, who made a 30-ball 20.

Sialkot, in response, accumulated 186 runs before being bowled out in 50.4 overs, securing a handy 76-run lead.

Middle-order batter Mohsin Riaz top-scored with 33 off 62 deliveries, while openers Azan Awais and Mohammad Huraira contributed significantly with 29 and 28, respectively.

Captain Asif Afridi led FATA's bowling charge with a five-wicket haul, returning figures of 5/48 in 24 overs. He was supported by Hayatullah, who bagged three wickets, while Sirajuddin and Khushdil struck out one batter apiece.

Trailing by 76 runs, FATA could amass 10/0 in 1.5 overs before the stumps were drawn. Openers Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Usman, both unbeaten on five, will resume their second innings on day two.