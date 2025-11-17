Champion calls out Conor Benn for world title fight

Conor Benn celebrates after winning the middleweight fight against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 15, 2025. — Reuters

WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr has called out Conor Benn for a world title fight.

The 24-year-old will defend his red and gold strap against former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Norman Jr is aiming to become the undisputed champion if he comes out of the clash unscathed.

Currently, Mario Barrios is the WBC champion, WBA belt is with Rolly Romero, and Lewis Crocker holds the IBF title.

Norman Jr has no fear of fighting with any of the aforementioned names; however, he believes that one of the belts will be in different hands in the near future.

"I believe Conor Benn will become a world champion, and I know he's not scared of anybody," Norman Jr told talkSPORT.com.

He also called out Conor Benn, saying he wants to fight him and his goal is to become undisputed.

"I would welcome that fight in your country. I haven't fought over there yet, but it will happen. I'll come over there whenever Conor Benn gets a belt,” Norman added.

"My goal is to become undisputed, so I want to fight whoever has the belts, but I like that fight with Benn."

Benn outboxed Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday in a rematch, delivering a clinical performance and displaying a fight many thought he didn't have in his locker.

In their first match in April, Eubank Jr narrowly defeated Benn in a thrilling 12-round contest in which all three judges scored the bout 116-112 in his favour.

However, this time around, Benn turned it around, winning by unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including two knockdowns in Round 12 to cap off a remarkable performance.