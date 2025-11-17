Two Sri Lanka players set to 'return home' ahead of Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (centre) celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 26, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka and Asitha Fernando are set to return home ahead of the T20I tri-series against hosts Pakistan and Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Monday.

According to the SLC, the two players will return home due to illness, further stating that the 'precautionary decision' would ensure they get proper medical treatment and ample time to recover ahead of upcoming assignments.

"Captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando, both suffering from illness, will return home," the SLC confirmed.

"The two players will not take part in the upcoming tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe.

"This precautionary decision ensures they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover ahead of future assignments."

The SLC also confirmed that experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20I tri-series in Asalanka's absence, while uncapped top-order batter Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the squad as a replacement.

"With Asalanka unavailable, Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka during the tri-series. Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the T20I squad as a replacement."

It is pertinent to mention that the T20I tri-series is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, with hosts Pakistan locking horns with Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka will start their campaign on Thursday against the Chevrons before taking on Pakistan on November 22.

Each team will play a total of four matches during the league stage, with the top two progressing to the final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on November 29.

Updated Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan T20I tri-series: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake and Eshan Malinga.

