Trophy for Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series unveiled

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from right), Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka pose with the trophy for their T20I tri-series on November 17, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: The trophy for the T20I tri-nation series featuring hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe was unveiled here on Monday.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, his Zimbabwe counterpart Sikandar Raza, while experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka represented Sri Lanka.

Notably, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka could not attend the unveiling ceremony due to being unwell. He also missed the third ODI of their recently-concluded series against Pakistan on Sunday due to the same reason.

The tri-series will get underway with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe in the curtain raiser at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Each team will play a total of four matches during the league stage, with the top two progressing to the final, scheduled to be held at the same venue on November 29.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka (vc), Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando and Eshan Malinga.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri and Brendan Taylor.

Schedule for Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series