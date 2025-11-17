Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes set to miss Tottenham match due to injury

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates after the UEFA Champions League match against Slavia Prague at Fortuna Arena in Prague on November 4, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes is doubtful for Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur after sustaining a thigh injury during international duty.

The 27-year-old defender was injured during Brazil's 2-0 victory over Senegal in Saturday's friendly at the Emirates Stadium, where he limped off the pitch in the 64th minute.

In a statement, the CBF stated that Gabriel was re-evaluated this Sunday and underwent imaging tests that revealed a thigh muscle injury.

“Arsenal player Gabriel Magalhaes was re-evaluated this Sunday (16) and underwent imaging tests that revealed a muscle injury in his right thigh,” CBF stated.

Magalhaes had won the 2023 English Community Shield with Arsenal and secured the Croatian League and Cup double with Dinamo Zagreb in the 2017-18 season.

Since joining Arsenal in 2020, he has been the only centre-back to record 20 goal contributions in the Premier League.

He scored his first brace for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in January 2024 and made his 150th appearance in February 2024.

Previously, Gabriel has played in all 11 of Arsenal's Premier League matches this season, with his presence being vital as the team has conceded only five goals, the fewest in the league.

Alongside Gabriel, Arsenal has been dealing with injury setbacks involving Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Victor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, and Kai Havertz.

Following Gabriel’s injury, head coach Mikel Arteta and his team are awaiting further assessments to determine the severity and potential length of his absence.

This development is particularly concerning, as Gabriel missed the end of last season with a hamstring injury.

While the exact timeline for his recovery remains uncertain, further tests are pending to assess the injury’s severity.