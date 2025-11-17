'End of an era': John Cena set for final appearance at WWE's Raw

WWE superstar John Cena celebrates winning his maiden Intercontinental Championship during Monday Night Raw at the TD Garden in Boston on November 10, 2025. — WWE

NEW YORK: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Intercontinental champion John Cena will make his last appearance on the promotion's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, scheduled here at Madison Square Garden on November 17.

The 17-time world champion, who is set to call time on his illustrious career on December 13 this year, urged the fans not to miss the final episode of Raw in which he would perform, reiterating that he would not be able to wrestle afterwards.

"Tomorrow night on [Netflix] is the end of an era in WWE. Don’t miss the final episode of #WWERaw [you] will ever [see] ME perform in," Cena wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"No better stage than the iconic [Madison Square Garden] to chant 'Let’s Go Cena' or 'Cena Sucks!' Whatever it is, The Last Time is Now because after this … I can’t wrestle."

Tomorrow night on @netflix is the end of an era in WWE. Don’t miss the final episode of #WWERaw U will ever C ME perform in. No better stage than the iconic @TheGarden to chant “Let’s Go Cena” or “Cena Sucks!”



Whatever it is, The Last Time is Now because after this … I can’t… — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 16, 2025

Raw's General Manager, Adam Pearce, told international media that Cena would be kicking off the show at the Garden – a venue that has hosted several iconic moments over the years.

During the previous episode of Raw, John Cena further established his legacy by winning his maiden Intercontinental title.

The victory over Dominik Mysterio officially crowned Cena as the 25th Superstar in WWE history to complete the prestigious Grand Slam — holding the WWE, Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships at least once in his illustrious career.

The win also marks the beginning of a new tournament to determine Cena’s final opponent in what has been billed as his farewell tour — a fitting tribute to a career defined by resilience, respect, and record-breaking success.