Islam Makhachev’s coach reveals further details about UFC 322 brawl

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, has revealed further details about the UFC 322 brawl that involved Dillon Danis and the friends of the newly crowned welterweight king.

The UFC’s annual event at Madison Square Garden concluded with several blockbuster fights.

However, it was a brawl in the crowd involving Danis and Makhachev’s teammates that stole the show.

Conor McGregor‘s old training partner, Danis, was seen in viral footage engaging in a confrontation with ‘John Pork’ (Magomed Zaynikov) and other members of Team Khabib.

Following the incident, UFC CEO Dana White banned Danis from the MMA’s top promotions’ events.

Mendez, while discussing Makhachev’s incredible win over Jack Della Maddalena on Submission Radio, said that he had heard about White’s comments on Danis not sitting in his seat.

He then shared further details about the incident, which included showing some questionable videos.

“Come on, dude, you know you are asking for trouble, and then they showed me the videos of what he was showing. Showing Ali [Abdelaziz] and Islam in a relationship type of brace and then he was doing things with a p***star, and Islam embracing, and then he is talking crap on other things," Mendez said.

Mendez then brought up Logan Paul’s rivalry with Danis into the limelight.

Danis made several controversial remarks on Paul’s Nina Adgal, with the model taking legal actions against the American MMA fighter.

“I mean, what do you expect when you do that…when Logan Paul’s girlfriend went after him and rightfully so. He was making her look like something she wasn’t so, she sued his a**. You gotta stop that stuff, stop picking on people’s religion. That’s what he was doing, he was making fun of it,” Mendez added.