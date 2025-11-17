Australian Paralympic gold medalist Paige Greco dies at 28

Gold Medallist Paige Greco of Australia celebrates at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 25, 2021. — Reuters

Australian Paralympic gold medal-winning cyclist Paige Greco has died at the age of 28 in Australia following a “sudden medical episode,” her family announced on Monday.

The cyclist was born with cerebral palsy and initially focused her athletic career on running before finding success on the cycle. Greco's international debut came at the 2019 Para-cycling Track World Championships in the Netherlands.

Previously, the para-cyclist, who clinched her country's first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, won another bronze medal in August at the para-cycling World Championships in Belgium, in the C3 road race event.

In a heartfelt statement, Paige’s mother praised her daughter, describing her as "everything to us," and expressed their feelings following her loss, highlighting her kindness, determination, and warmth.

“Paige meant everything to us. Her kindness, her determination, and her warmth touched our family every single day. She brought so much joy and pride into our lives, and her passing is something we will carry forever,” her mother, Natalie, stated.

She further reflected on her daughter’s death but expressed pride in how Paige represented Australia throughout her career.

“While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia. We are grieving deeply and ask for privacy, time, and space to navigate this overwhelming loss,” she added.

After Greco’s untimely death, AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner also praised her outstanding contributions throughout her sporting journey.

“Paige was an extraordinary athlete who achieved remarkable accomplishments at the highest levels of our sport,” he said.

He further added that she touched the lives of everyone with her positive spirit and courage.

“More than that, she touched everyone around her with her positive outlook and courageous spirit,” Fechner added.