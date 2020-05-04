Photo: AFP

Fans on social media chose Pakistan's second most successful Test batting duo Muhammad Yousuf and Younis Khan as their favourite middle-order Test pair, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB, through its social media accounts, had provided fans with a number of top middle-order batsmen, asking them to pick their favourite two, and they picked the two Y's.

Younis and Yousuf jointly scored 3,137 runs at an average of 78.42 which was followed by Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis, who piled up 3,156 runs together.

The duo shared nine century partnerships or more during their time at the crease together.

READ: Babar Azam names Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan as fav batting pair

Younis scored 10,099 runs in 118 Tests with 33 half-centuries and 34 centuries, while Yousuf scored 7,530 runs in 90 Tests.

Fans pick Muhammad Yousuf, Younis Khan as favourite middle-order Test pair