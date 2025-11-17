Josh Naylor agrees to re-sign five-year contract with Seattle Mariners: reports

Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts after hitting a home run at Rogers Centre in Toronto on October 19, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Canadian free agent first baseman Josh Naylor has reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Seattle Mariners on a five-year contract, international media reported on Sunday.

The Mariners have not yet officially confirmed the deal, which requires a physical examination that Naylor is expected to complete on Monday.

This contract is set to be the most lucrative free-agent deal for a position player in Mariners history since president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto took over after the 2015 season.

The previous record was a two-year, $24 million contract awarded to Mitch Garver during the 2023-24 offseason.

Earlier, Seattle prioritised signing Naylor during the offseason. The 28-year-old first baseman had a strong season, recording 160 hits, 20 home runs, 92 RBIs, 81 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases.

He also delivered an impressive performance in the American League Championship Series, hitting three home runs and posting a 1.273 OPS.

Before the trade deadline on July 31, Naylor was hitting .292 with 11 home runs and 11 steals for Arizona.

He originally debuted in Major League Baseball with the San Diego Padres in 2019, but was traded to Cleveland before the 2020 season.

Naylor played four and a half seasons with the Guardians and was named to the 2024 American League All-Star team.

Seattle traded two players to Arizona on July 25 to acquire Naylor, aiming to strengthen their first-base position.

Since joining the Mariners, Naylor has batted .299 (58 for 194), with nine homers, 33 RBIs, 32 runs scored, 19 steals, and an OPS of .831 in 54 games.

With this agreement, Naylor is poised to be a key part of Seattle’s roster in the coming years.