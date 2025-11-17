Shukri Conrad says ‘job not done’ for South Africa after Kolkata Test win

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (L) hugs head coach Shukri Conrad as they celebrate their team's win against India at the end of their first Test cricket match in the Eden Gardens of Kolkata on November 16, 2025. - AFP

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has set his sights on an even bigger prize after his team claimed their first Test victory on Indian soil in 15 years.\

The win in Kolkata came after a remarkable comeback, and Conrad is now targeting a series win, something South Africa have not achieved in India since 2000.

"This was right up there for us. Coming to India, playing at Eden Gardens, doing something we haven't done for 15 years, this is right up there,"

"We won a Test match in Pakistan, we've now won a Test match here but the job's far from done. You don't come to a country to win a Test match, you obviously want to win the series."

South Africa began Day 3 on the back foot, seven wickets down with a modest lead of just 63. However, they leaned on a key strength of this Bavuma-led side: determination.

Captain Temba Bavuma led by example, crafting an unbeaten 55 to set India a target of 124.

The bowlers, spearheaded by Simon Harmer, then showcased equal resolve, dismissing India within 35 overs despite the small total.

"There was prodigious turn, and the Indian quartet of spinners just don't give you anything. You throw Jasprit [Bumrah] in there with a new ball and when it starts reverse-swinging, both him and [Mohammed] Siraj are obviously world-class,"

"It makes our victory even sweeter that we were able to contend with all of that and come out on top. It gives you a belief that you can mix it with the best and do special things."

South Africa’s resilience has become a defining trait in recent years.

Whether it was the match-winning ninth-wicket stand against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test last year or the joint second-highest run chase at Lord’s in the ICC World Test Championship final earlier this year, the team has consistently shown it refuses to give up.

"I'm so proud of the group in terms of the belief that they've got and how they pull together as a unit. It will do wonders for our psyche and it will do wonders for us going forward."

"Whilst we might not have the ability that a lot of teams have, or we haven't tapped that ability yet, what we lack in that, we certainly make up for in our ability to play as a unit and the resilience we show,"

"We never give up." said Conrad.

For the unversed, the second Test of the series is scheduled to begin on November 22 in Guwahati.