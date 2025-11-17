Nigeria to miss World Cup after losing to DR Congo on penalties in African playoffs

Democratic Republic of Congo players line up during a penalty shootout in a CAF World Cup Qualifiers match against Nigeria at Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat on November 16, 2025. — Reuters

RABAT: Nigeria will miss the second FIFA World Cup in a row after the Democratic Republic of Congo edged them 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time to win the African qualifying playoffs in Morocco on Sunday.

DR Congo will now feature in the inter-confederation playoff in March, where they will be chasing a first World Cup spot since 1974.

Frank Onyeka put Nigeria in front in the third minute, but Meschack Elia scored an equaliser in the first half for DR Congo.

The teams finished the second half with a 1-1 draw and failed again to score in 30 minutes of extra time, before Chancel Mbemba scored the decisive spot kick to send DR Congo to the next stage.

The mini-tournament in Rabat was played among the best runners-up across the nine African qualifying groups, which concluded last month with the nine winners automatically making it to the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. next year.

Nigeria, who have played the elite tournament six times previously, started the match perfectly as the Congolese cleared an early cross but only onto the edge of their penalty area, where Onyeka capitalised on the effort and helped it into the net by a slight deflection off Axel Tuanzebe.

The Congolese had the chance to level it within nine minutes if Ngal'ayel Mukau had not put his close-in effort over the crossbar after Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali had flapped at the ball.

They did equalise in the 32nd minute, when Alex Iwobi had been stripped of possession inside the Congolese half, and a counterattack helped Cedric Bakambu square for Elia, who scored despite the efforts of Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi to intercept the ball.