‘You weren’t aware’: Shaheen breaks silence on Wasim Jr’s limited game time

Pakistan’s ODI captain Shaheen Afridi has addressed journalists’ concerns regarding pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr’s limited appearances in the format after the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won 3-0.

Speaking at the post-match press conference in Rawalpindi, Afridi explained the reasoning behind Wasim Jr’s inconsistent run, stressing that the pacer had been part of the squad despite battling multiple injury setbacks.

“I think he was being rotated, but perhaps you people weren’t aware. Wasim Junior had a few injuries, and you usually give players opportunities based on those injuries,” Shaheen said.

He further elaborated on how team management deals with players who are travelling with the squad but are not fully fit.

“If a player is only as fit as his condition allows… for example, if a player is travelling with the team but not fully fit — Wasim Junior was with the team, but he was carrying several injuries — then the team management naturally keeps rotating him,” he added.

The left-arm pacer also highlighted the importance of medical care and praised the value Wasim brings to the side when in peak condition.

“When you are with the team, you still need some treatment and care. Now that he has made a comeback in the ODIs, he has shown that he has the skill; he can reverse swing the ball very well. All the bowlers in the pool right now are game-changers, and they are playing good cricket throughout.”

Wasim Jr, regarded as one of Pakistan’s most promising fast bowlers due to his pace and ability to swing the ball, has represented Pakistan in 25 ODIs, taking 41 wickets at an economy rate of 5.45.

He recently returned to action during the home ODI series against South Africa, featuring in just one match where he scored 12 runs and took one wicket.

In the series against Sri Lanka, he played two matches and claimed four wickets.

In the final ODI on Sunday, the 24-year-old delivered an impressive spell, picking up three wickets to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 211 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan comfortably chased down the target in 44.4 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan anchored the chase with an unbeaten 61 off 92 balls, while opener Fakhar Zaman contributed 55.

Hussain Talat played a crucial 42-run knock and struck the winning shot to seal the emphatic series whitewash.