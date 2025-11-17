Haaland fires Norway to World Cup and forces Italy into playoffs

Norway's Erling Haaland and teammates celebrate after the World Cup qualifier against Italy at San Siro in Milan on November 16, 2025. — Reuters

MILAN: Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday after a 4-1 away victory against Italy in their final qualifying match, sending the Gennaro Gattuso side to the playoffs.

Norway has ended its successful qualifying campaign with eight wins, ahead of four-time World Cup winners Italy, who have missed the last two editions of the event, and will compete in the playoffs for the third consecutive occasion.

When Italy started the game, they were required to win by a nine-goal margin because of Norway’s superior goal difference. The Italians started aggressively scoring early through Francesco Pio Esposito just after the 10-minute mark, as he swept in a close-range finish.

The hosts dominated the first half and went close to a second goal several times.

However, in the second half, Norway turned it around with Antonio Nusa scoring an equaliser in the 63rd minute with a left-foot finish from inside the box.

In the closing stages, Erling Haaland showed his class by scoring his first of the match in the 78th minute as he met a cross and volleyed home with ease.

Haaland scored another goal a minute later, taking his tally for the campaign to 16.

Jorgen Strand Larsen finished the show smoothly, scoring fourth in stoppage time for the visitors, who showed they would be no pushovers at next year's tournament.

Italy, which will play the playoffs for the third consecutive time, finished second in their group four years ago as well, behind Switzerland, and were forced to play the playoffs, suffering a shock exit to North Macedonia.

They also finished second behind Spain in 2018 in the group and lost their playoff to Sweden 1–0 on aggregate.

"We’ll find a solution. We want to reach the semi finals, push through to the final, and earn our place at the World Cup," Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso told Rai Sport.

"We first and foremost have to apologise to our fans, because 4-1 is a heavy result."