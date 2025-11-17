Jannik Sinner retains ATP Finals crown after beating Carlos Alcaraz

Winner Jannik Sinner of Italy lifts his trophy following the Men's Singles Final against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on during day eight of the Nitto ATP Finals 2025 at Inalpi Arena on November 16, 2025 in Turin, Italy. - Reuters

TURIN: Italy’s Jannik Sinner successfully defended his ATP Finals title on Sunday, electrifying the crowd with a hard-fought 7-6(4), 7-5 victory over world number one Carlos Alcaraz in a high-quality finale at the season-ending championships.

Backed by a passionate home crowd at the Inalpi Arena, Sinner collapsed to the court after breaking Alcaraz in the final game, before sprinting towards his box to celebrate amid loud chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole, Sinner, Sinner."

“Finishing in front of the Italian public was incredible — maybe even better than last year,” Sinner said. “Thank you very much for the support. It felt like being on a football pitch.”

Throughout a season dominated by the Sinner–Alcaraz rivalry, their meeting in the championship match felt inevitable. Both players arrived unbeaten in Turin, setting the stage for one last showdown in 2025.

Alcaraz applied early pressure and created the only break point of the first set, but Sinner held strong. He edged the tiebreak with bold shot-making, sending the arena into a frenzy.

Though Alcaraz will finish the year as world number one — having swept his three round-robin matches — Sinner claimed the final word of the season, capping off the finest year of his career.

The 24-year-old reached all four Grand Slam finals in 2025, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Alcaraz, meanwhile, captured Roland Garros and the US Open, defeating Sinner in both finals.

“Hopefully you’re ready for next year,” Alcaraz joked afterwards. “Because I will be ready.”

Alcaraz posed a serious challenge in the title match despite Sinner’s dominant indoor form. The Spaniard broke Sinner in the opening game of the second set as the Italian hit two double faults, but Sinner recovered quickly to level at 3-3.

The tension briefly eased when a medical emergency in the stands caused a 10-minute stoppage at 2-2 in the first set, with both players sharing a light conversation over the net. Once play resumed, Sinner held with an emphatic volley and an ace.

Alcaraz later required a medical timeout at 5-4 in the first set before earning a break point at 6-5, but Sinner survived once again. He then dazzled in the tiebreak, finishing it with a stunning lob combination that brought the crowd to its feet.

Despite Alcaraz’s early second-set advantage, Sinner regained control and delivered the decisive blow by breaking serve at 6-5 to seal the title.

Sinner entered the match on a 30-match indoor hard-court winning streak dating back to his loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Turin final — the last time he had dropped a set at the ATP Finals.

Appearing in his third straight title match at the event, he overcame a difficult recent record against Alcaraz, having lost four of their five meetings this year.

His victory in Turin earned him a record $5.07 million in prize money and secured his status as the standout performer of the 2025 season.