Daryl Mitchell doubtful for remainder of ODI series against West Indies, here's why

Daryl Mitchell bats during the first one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and West Indies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 16, 2025. - AFP

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is in doubt for the rest of the ODI series against West Indies after sustaining a groin strain during his match-winning century in Christchurch.

Mitchell, who scored a brilliant 119 off 118 balls in New Zealand’s narrow seven-run victory, will stay back in Christchurch to undergo scans to assess the extent of the injury.

Left-hander Henry Nicholls has been called up for the second ODI in Napier on Wednesday.

Nicholls, who last played an ODI in April, is currently in outstanding domestic form, leading the Ford Trophy run charts with 306 runs at an average of 76.50, including consecutive centuries against Otago and Auckland.

Mark Chapman remains the other spare batter in the squad, averaging an impressive 101.33 from four ODIs this year.

Mitchell has been a key performer for New Zealand this season, having earned the Player of the Series award against England.

“He is a man for a crisis,” captain Mitchell Santner said after the innings. “He played extremely well, even on one leg at the end.”

Te Blackcaps are already missing several players due to injuries, including Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O’Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin) and Ben Sears (hamstring).

Kane Williamson, who suffered a minor groin issue against England, was not considered for the ODI series as he prioritises preparation for the upcoming Tests against West Indies.