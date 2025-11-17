Why is ‘What a Sunday’ trending in Pakistan?

The collage of photos shows India’s senior cricket team (left) and the India ‘A’ junior team. – AFP/ACC

Pakistan witnessed a new social media trend, ‘What a Sunday,’ after India’s senior and junior cricket teams suffered back-to-back defeats in their recent assignments at home and abroad.

The losses sparked a flurry of tweets on platform ‘X,’ with fans sharing memes and reactions.

In the first Test at Eden Gardens, South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in a low-scoring encounter on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Shaheens beat India ‘A’ by eight wickets at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, topping Group B and securing a spot in the semifinal of the ongoing ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025.

While these results were disappointing for Indian cricket, they generated widespread amusement and viral content on social media in Pakistan.

Moreover, the Pakistan senior team also registered a win over Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, completing a 3-0 series whitewash.