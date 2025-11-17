Pakistan sweep Bangladesh in FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier series

Pakistan team pictured after defeating Bangladesh in the final game of the qualifier series at Maulana Bhashani Stadium in Dhaka on November 16, 2025. – File

DHAKA: Pakistan delivered a dominant performance to defeat Bangladesh 10-3 in the final game of the three-match qualifier series at the Maulana Bhashani Stadium on Sunday.

Having already secured a spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 after two commanding victories in the earlier matches, the Green Shirts maintained their superiority throughout the series, sweeping the hosts in all three encounters.

The upcoming Hockey World Cup Qualifiers will take place in Belgium from February 28 to March 8, 2026.

In the final match, Pakistan impressed with five goals in the first half, while Bangladesh managed only one. The visitors continued their dominance in the second half, doubling their lead and sealing an emphatic win.

Sufyan Khan emerged as the Top Scorer of the Tournament, while Ammad Butt received the Best Player of the Tournament award for his exceptional attacking display across the three matches.

Pakistan had earlier won the opening two games of the series with scores of 8-2 and 8-0 respectively.

The series was organised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) after Pakistan could not participate in the Asia Cup in India in August and September due to strained political relations between the two neighboring countries.

Looking ahead, Pakistan’s next assignment will be their maiden appearance in the FIH Pro League, which begins next month in Argentina.

The seventh edition of the tournament will feature nine teams: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Spain and Pakistan, with Ireland relegated after finishing last in the previous season.

One of the highlights of the season will be the clash against arch-rivals India in London on June 23 and 26, 2026.

Pakistan will start their campaign in Rosario, Argentina, facing the Netherlands on December 10, followed by hosts Argentina on December 12.

In total, the Green Shirts will play 16 matches across four international legs.

Their second leg takes them to Hobart, Australia, in February, where they will face the hosts and Germany.

In June, Pakistan will participate in the European leg with fixtures against Belgium and Spain in Wavre, before concluding the tournament in London against England and India.