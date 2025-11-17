‘Well done boys,’ says Mohsin Naqvi after Pakistan whitewash Sri Lanka

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visits Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, congratulated the national team for their commanding 3-0 ODI series sweep over Sri Lanka, following their victory in the third and final match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Naqvi expressed his delight over the team’s performance and praised the efforts of players, coaches, and management.

"Well done boys! Congratulations to all the players on a brilliant clean sweep in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, after winning the T20I series as well," he wrote.

"Back-to-back dominant performances. Proud of our players, coaches, and management for their hard work and spirit. Please trust and believe in these boys—they are giving their all for the country."

Naqvi also congratulated pacer Haris Rauf for being named Man of the Series.

"Special congratulations to Haris Rauf on being awarded Man of the Series. Outstanding bowling throughout. A great moment for Pakistan cricket and our fans," he added.

Chasing 212, Pakistan got off to a shaky start as opener Haseebullah Khan was dismissed for a duck by Maheesh Theekshana, leaving the team at 8-1 after four overs.

The experienced pair of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman then steadied the innings, forging a 74-run partnership that helped Pakistan reach 82-2 in 15.2 overs.

Fakhar continued his fine form, scoring 55 off 45 balls, including eight boundaries, to register his 19th ODI fifty before being dismissed by Jeffrey Vandersay.

Mohammad Rizwan joined Babar Azam to accelerate the scoring, pushing Pakistan past 100 in the 20th over, with 112 runs still needed from 30 overs.

The 21st over proved costly as Vandersay dismissed Babar for 34 off 52 deliveries and soon removed Salman Ali Agha for six, leaving Pakistan under pressure at 101-4.

Rizwan and Hussain Talat then combined to rebuild the innings, putting together a crucial 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket and taking Pakistan past 150.

Rizwan’s composed 61* off 92 balls, along with Talat’s vital 42*, guided Pakistan to a successful chase, taking the team past the 200-run mark and finishing the innings unbeaten at 212 in the 45th over.

Batting first, Sri Lanka began steadily with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara, but Haris Rauf dismissed Nissanka for 24 off 27 balls, leaving the visitors at 55-1 in 8.1 overs.

Mishara added 14 runs with stand-in captain Kusal Mendis before Mohammad Wasim Jr removed him for 29.

Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama tried to stabilise the innings with a 43-run partnership, but Wasim Jr struck again, dismissing Mendis for 34, reducing Sri Lanka to 112-3.

Spinner Faisal Akram then removed Kamindu Mendis for 10, and Faheem Ashraf dismissed Janith Liyanage for four, leaving the visitors at 143-5.

Samarawickrama fought on with 48 runs but fell short of a half-century before Akram trapped him. Shaheen Afridi dismissed Maheesh Theekshana for seven, leaving Sri Lanka at 180-7.

Mohammad Wasim Jr returned to claim his third wicket, dismissing Jeffrey Vandersay for four.

Pavan Rathnayake added crucial runs, taking Sri Lanka past 200, but Haris Rauf removed Pramod Madushan for seven.

Rathnayake was the last man out, run out by Saim Ayub for 32 off 38 deliveries, which included two boundaries and a six.

Wasim Jr finished with figures of 3/47 in 10 overs, while Faisal Akram and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each. Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf contributed one wicket apiece.