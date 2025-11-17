‘Proud moment,’ says Mohsin Naqvi as Pakistan Shaheens thrash India ‘A’

Pakistan Shaheens' batters Maaz Sadaqat (left) and Mohammad Faiq celebrate after winning their match during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars against India A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 16, 2025. – Screengrab/Livestream

DOHA: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, congratulated the Pakistan Shaheens after their commanding eight-wicket victory over India ‘A’, which secured their place in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Naqvi praised the team’s performance and the promising talent showcased by Pakistan’s young players.

"What a proud moment for Pakistan and for the Board today! Our Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by eight wickets, chasing down the target in just 13.2 overs," he wrote.

"A dominant, fearless, and unforgettable performance in the Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament in Doha. Superb cricket by our young guns—the future of Pakistan is shining bright. Congratulations to the nation," he added.

Led by Irfan Khan Niazi, Shaheens remained unbeaten in Group B, winning back-to-back matches in the tournament. Their final group match is scheduled against UAE on Tuesday.

Chasing 137, Pakistan got off to a strong start as openers Maaz Sadaqat and Mohammad Naeem put early pressure on the Indian bowlers.

Sadaqat was in sublime form, finding the boundaries regularly, helping the openers reach 50 runs by the fifth over.

The 55-run partnership was broken in the sixth over when Yash Thakur dismissed Naeem, who scored 14 off 10 balls, including a four and a six.

Sadaqat continued his fine form, registering back-to-back fifties in the tournament and anchoring the innings as Pakistan reached 77-1 in seven overs.

Yasir Khan joined him at the crease but was dismissed for 11 runs off nine balls. Mohammad Faiq then came in as Pakistan crossed the 100-run mark in the 10th over.

Sadaqat and Faiq kept the momentum going, hitting consecutive boundaries to bring Pakistan to 130-2 in 13 overs.

The green shirts chased down the total in the 14th over, with Sadaqat unbeaten on 79 off 47 balls, including seven fours and four sixes, while Faiq finished with 16 runs from 14 deliveries, concluding the match with a six.

Earlier, India posted 136 in 19 overs after being sent in to bat. Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi started aggressively, hitting multiple boundaries, but Shahid Aziz struck early to dismiss Priyansh Arya for 10.

Naman Dhir steadied the innings with Suryavanshi, guiding India past 50 runs, but was dismissed for 35 off 20 balls by Saad Masood.

Suryavanshi’s 45 off 28 balls and India skipper Jitesh Sharma’s five off nine deliveries could not prevent a batting collapse, with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Pakistan bowlers dominated, with Shahid Aziz taking 3/24 in three overs, Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood claiming two wickets each, while Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal and Sufiyan Muqeem took one wicket apiece.