Portugal hammer Armenia in Ronaldo’s absence to secure 2026 World Cup spot

Portugal's Joao Neves celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates in FIFA World Cup qualifier against Armenia at Estadio do Dragao in Porto on November 16, 2025. — Reuters

PORTO: Portugal hammered Armenia by 9-1 in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday, finishing on top of the group and qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves both scored hat-tricks to help Portugal finish on top in Group F and qualify directly to the World Cup.

Nations League defending champions were forced to wait to book an automatic spot after they lost 2-0 to Ireland on Thursday in a match where their captain, Ronaldo, was sent off.

Reflecting on the victory, Neves, who scored his first goal for Portugal and helped them clinch a spot in the World Cup, said that qualifying was the most important thing.

"The most important thing was qualifying for the World Cup. For me, as I always say, the team always comes before the individual," Neves told RTP.

"I'm very happy to have scored my first goal for the national team, and my second and third as well. I'm happy to be able to share the pitch with great players and a great team."

Portugal opened the scoring through defender Renato Veiga in the seventh minute; however, Eduard Spertsyan converted a cross from Grant-Leon Ranos 11 minutes later to level the score.

However, any hopes of an upset were dismissed by Gonçalo Ramos restoring Portugal's lead while Neves scored twice before halftime, including a superb free-kick into the top corner.

Fernandes then added another on a penalty in first-half added time to make it 5–1 at the break.

At the start of the second half, Fernandes struck again when he was set up by Ramos.

Portugal earned another penalty, and Fernandes completed his hat-trick by putting it in the net.

Neves then added his third goal in the 81st minute, while Francisco Conceicao put the final nail in the coffin when he scored in the added time.