Shaheen Afridi reacts after Pakistan whitewash Sri Lanka in ODI series

Pakistan's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi addresses a press conference on the eve of their first ODI cricket match against South Africa at the Iqbal cricket stadium in Faisalabad on November 3, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi praised his team’s performance after the Green Shirts completed a 3-0 series whitewash against Sri Lanka by winning the third and final ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

During the post-match presentation, Afridi reflected on the team’s performance and the success of the series, highlighting the contributions of his teammates and the importance of squad depth.

"Winning the series, really happy for that. Everyone played a good role in the previous series against South Africa and in this one as well. The rotation policy is working well for us, and the entire squad is ready to contribute at any stage," he said.

The left-arm pacer also praised the standout performances of some of his fellow bowlers, acknowledging their impact on the team’s success.

"Faisal bowled really well, and it was great to see Wasim come back after injury and earn his first Player of the Match award. Special mention to Haris Rauf as well," Afridi added.

Chasing 212, Pakistan got off to a shaky start as opener Haseebullah Khan was dismissed for a duck off eight balls by Maheesh Theekshana, leaving the team at 8-1 after four overs.

Experienced duo Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman then steadied the innings, putting together a 74-run partnership for the second wicket and taking Pakistan to 82-2 in 15.2 overs.

Fakhar continued his fine form, scoring 55 off 45 balls, including eight boundaries, to record his 19th ODI fifty before being dismissed by Jeffrey Vandersay.

Mohammad Rizwan joined Babar to accelerate the chase, taking Pakistan past 100 in the 20th over with 112 runs still required from 30 overs.

The 21st over proved costly as Vandersay dismissed Babar for 34 off 52 balls, leaving Pakistan at 101-3, and then removed Salman Ali Agha for six, putting the team under pressure at 101-4.

Rizwan and Hussain Talat combined to rebuild the innings, gradually taking Pakistan past the 150-run mark.

Their crucial 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket eased the pressure, pushing the team to 167-4 after 37 overs.

Rizwan remained unbeaten on 61 off 92 balls, while Talat scored 42*, and the pair forged an unbeaten 100-run stand to chase down the target in the 45th over.

Batting first, Sri Lanka started steadily with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara putting together a solid partnership.

Haris Rauf broke the stand by dismissing Nissanka for 24 off 27 balls, leaving the visitors at 55-1 in 8.1 overs.

Mishara added 14 runs with stand-in captain Kusal Mendis before Mohammad Wasim Jr removed him for 29 off 30 balls.

Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama then added 43 runs for the third wicket, but Wasim Jr struck again, dismissing Mendis for 34 off 54 balls, reducing Sri Lanka to 112-3 in 24.1 overs.

Spinner Faisal Akram continued the pressure by removing Kamindu Mendis for 10 off nine balls. After a brief 20-run stand, Faheem Ashraf dismissed Janith Liyanage for four, leaving the visitors at 143-5 in 30.3 overs.

Samarawickrama tried to keep the innings alive, scoring 48 off 65 balls, before Akram trapped him LBW.

Shaheen Afridi removed Maheesh Theekshana for seven, reducing Sri Lanka to 180-7 in 38.5 overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr returned to claim his third wicket, dismissing Jeffrey Vandersay for four.

Pavan Rathnayake added valuable runs to take Sri Lanka past 200, but Haris Rauf struck again, removing Pramod Madushan for seven, leaving the team at 210-9 in 44.5 overs.

Rathnayake was the last man out, run out by Saim Ayub for 32 off 38 deliveries.

Mohammad Wasim Jr finished with impressive figures of 3/47 in 10 overs, while Faisal Akram and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each. Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf contributed one wicket apiece.