Chris Eubank Jr reveals reason behind his poor performance against Conor Benn

Eubank Jr reacts during his middleweight fight against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Chris Eubank Jr has revealed the reason behind his poor performance against Conor Benn in their rematch.

Benn outboxed Eubank Jr. on Saturday, delivering a clinical performance and displaying a fight many thought he didn't have in his locker.

In their first match in April, Eubank Jr narrowly defeated Benn in a thrilling 12-round contest in which all three judges scored the bout 116-112 in his favour.

However, this time around, Benn turned it around, winning by unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including two knockdowns in Round 12 to cap off a remarkable performance.

Reflecting on his performance in the post-match press conference, Eubank Jr revealed that he had 'gone through hell' before the clash.

"I've been through hell and back to make it here today,” Eubank said.

"I genuinely thought that regardless of the issues that I've been dealing with, I would be able to go in there and win, use my boxing skills, use what you guys saw in that first fight to beat Conor Benn.

"From that first round, I realised that I was mistaken, but it's okay, I'm a fighter, this is what I do.

"I tried my best. Conor Benn put on a hell of a fight. He had a great performance. He did everything that was asked of him, and I congratulate him for his performance."

After post-fight medical checks, when Eubank Jr was keen to get home, his promoter Ben Shalom attempted to open up on his struggles.

He quickly said: "All I want to say is what Chris went through in camp, he did incredibly well to get into the ring tonight.”

Eubank Jr then turned around and returned and told Shalom not to speak about his difficult time in front of the media.