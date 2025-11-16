Pakistan Shaheens beat India 'A' to qualify for Asia Cup Rising Stars semis

Pakistan Shaheens batter Maaz Sadaqat celebrates after reaching fifty during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars match against India A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 16, 2025. – ACC

DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens defeated India 'A' by eight wickets to top Group B and qualify for the semifinal of the ongoing ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on Sunday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a target of 137, Pakistan got off to a strong start as openers Maaz Sadaqat and Mohammad Naeem scored freely, putting early pressure on the Indian bowlers.

Sadaqat was in sublime form, finding the boundaries regularly and helping the openers reach 50 runs by the fifth over.

The 55-run partnership was broken in the sixth over when Yash Thakur dismissed Naeem, who scored 14 off 10 balls, including a four and a six.

Sadaqat continued his fine form, registering back-to-back fifties in the tournament and anchoring the innings as Pakistan reached 77-1 in seven overs.

Yasir Khan joined Sadaqat at the crease and began scoring, but India fought back, claiming his wicket after 11 runs off nine balls, which included two boundaries.

Mohammad Faiq then joined Sadaqat as Pakistan passed the 100-run mark in the 10th over, steadily inching closer to their second win of the tournament.

Sadaqat continued to dominate, hitting consecutive boundaries alongside Faiq, as Pakistan raced to 130-2 in 13 overs.

The green shirts chased down the total in the 14th over, with Sadaqat unbeaten on 79 off 47 deliveries with the help of seven fours and four sixes. Faiq finished the game with a six, scoring 16 from 14 balls.

After being asked to bat first, India got off to an aggressive start as opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi attacked the Pakistan bowlers from the very first ball, hitting multiple boundaries.

However, Shahid Aziz provided an early breakthrough, dismissing Priyansh Arya for 10 runs off nine balls, leaving India at 30-1 in 3.2 overs.

Naman Dhir joined Suryavanshi and stabilised the innings, guiding the team past the 50-run mark in the sixth over. The duo maintained an attacking approach, piling on runs and keeping Pakistan under pressure.

Their partnership ended when Saad Masood dismissed Naman for 35 off 20 balls, which included six fours and a six, leaving India at 79-2 in 8.4 overs.

Suryavanshi continued to dominate, looking set for a half-century, but was eventually dismissed by Sufiyan Muqeem for 45 off 28 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes.

India’s skipper, Jitesh Sharma, fell cheaply for five off nine deliveries to Maaz Sadaqat, leaving the side at 101-4 in 12.1 overs.

The momentum shifted decisively in Pakistan’s favour as wickets fell at regular intervals. Saad Masood removed Ashutosh Sharma for a duck, followed by Maaz Sadaqat dismissing Nehal Wadhera for eight, leaving India reeling at 104-6 in 14.1 overs.

Ubaid Shah picked up Ramandeep Singh (11 off nine, including a six), while Harsh Dubey tried to add crucial runs.

However, wickets continued to tumble as Ahmed Daniyal dismissed Yash Thakur (2 off 4), Shahid Aziz claimed Dubey (19 off 15), and Suyash Sharma fell for a duck, completing India’s collapse at 136 in 19 overs.

For Pakistan Shaheens, Shahid Aziz starred with figures of 3/24 in three overs. Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood claimed two wickets each, while Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, and Sufiyan Muqeem chipped in with a wicket apiece.