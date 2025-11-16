Khabib reacts to Makhachev’s win against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322

This collage of pictures shows Islam Makhachev (left) and Khabib Nurmagomedov. — Reuters

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reacted to Islam Makhachev’s win against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

Makhachev became a two-division champion after defeating former welterweight title holder Della Maddalena by unanimous decision, 50-45, 50-45, 50-45, on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Former UFC lightweight champion Makhachev (28-1 MMA) has become the 11th fighter in UFC history to win multiple titles across divisions.

The Russian is also close to breaking Anderson Silva's record for the UFC's longest winning streak of 16 consecutive fights, as he has tied the record with the victory against Australia's Della Maddalena (18-3 MMA).

After achieving something that his mentor and friend Khabib was unable to do, ‘The Eagle’ shared a heartfelt message for him in an Instagram post, saying you proved you are one of the best in the business.

"One and only @islam_makhachev 👊 It was amazing performance Brother, today you proved that you are the one of the best who ever compete in this game. You make proud millions people around the World. Alhamdulillah for everything," Khabib wrote.

Khabib could not control his feelings after Makhachev won the bout and was quick enough to take the belts off Dana White, who usually presents them to the winner, and instead did it himself.

Della Maddalena was unbeaten since losing his first two pro MMA fights in 2016, and he had captured the welterweight title by defeating Belal Muhammad in May.

However, Jack had no answer to Islam Makhachev's wrestling skills, who secured every takedown he chased and held the Australian fighter pressed to the canvas for extended periods.

Makhachev was the favourite coming into the fight, but concerns existed that Della Maddalena's size and boxing skills might make it difficult for the Dagestani fighter.

However, the worries disappeared within seconds as Makhachev halted Della Maddalena's early burst with a takedown and pinned the champion's back to the canvas.