Asia Cup Rising Stars: Jitesh Sharma skips handshake with Irfan Niazi at toss

India 'A' captain Jitesh Sharma (right) speaks to Farveez Maharoof at the toss ahead of their ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 16, 2025. — BCCI

DOHA: The handshake controversy between the arch-rivals resurfaced on Sunday during the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 clash between India ‘A’ and Pakistan Shaheens, as captains Jitesh Sharma and Irfan Niazi skipped the customary handshake at the toss at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

Videos circulating on social media showed both captains ignoring the handshake after Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first.

Once again, Jitesh Sharma also refused to shake hands with the Pakistani captain at the toss.



humiliating Pakistani jokers yet again.🤡😂 #INDAvsPAKA



pic.twitter.com/4SE7WjeMgG — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 16, 2025





The latest incident rekindles memories from a few months ago, when a similar situation unfolded during the ACC Men’s T20 Cup 2025 in Dubai.

The senior teams of India and Pakistan met three times during that tournament, and on each occasion, players noticeably avoided post-toss and post-match handshakes.

In the group-stage match on September 14, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refrained from the traditional handshake.

A second incident followed on September 21 during the Super Four clash, when Suryakumar once again declined to engage in the gesture.

Matters escalated further after India’s Super Four win, when Suryakumar—having struck the winning runs—left the field with teammate Shivam Dube without greeting the Pakistani players.

Pakistan’s squad remained on the field expecting the usual post-match handshake, but the Indian side walked straight to their dressing room instead.

The controversy has not been limited to the men’s events. A similar situation occurred recently at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where both teams' captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana avoided shaking hands at the toss.

After India’s win, the Indian women’s team celebrated among themselves and headed directly to the dressing room, bypassing the traditional gesture with the Pakistan players.