Ronaldo sends message to Portugal squad ahead of Armenia World Cup qualifier

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 13, 2025. — Reuters

Portugal’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to teammates before their match against Armenia in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as he is set to miss the match due to a red-card suspension.

Ronaldo wants his team to fight for pride and seal the top position in the group.

In an Instagram post, Ronaldo shared a photo of his teammates celebrating a goal and captioned it as: "Let's go team! All together today and forever! For Portugal and our flag!"





The Portugal captain was sent off during a 2-0 loss against Ireland last week and misses the final World Cup qualifier against Armenia today.

Bruno Fernandes reflected on Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence in a key game in the pre-match press conference, saying the legend knows it was not something he wanted, and he knows he made a mistake.

"A red card is something normal in football. It was a moment where Cristiano Ronaldo reacted in a way that cost him dearly. He knows it wasn't something he wanted to do, but it happened, and he knows he made a mistake," Fernandes said.

"He won't be able to help us tomorrow, but that doesn't change the fact that even before the red card, we were already behind in the score. Obviously, that made things more difficult because we were only playing with ten men, and we didn't have a player capable of scoring at any moment."

Portugal is aiming for a win or a draw to finish on top of the group and qualify directly to the FIFA World Cup. A loss could see them end in second position if Hungary beat Ireland, and they will have to play in the playoffs to clinch the place.