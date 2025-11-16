Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Shaheens win toss, elect to bowl first against India 'A'

India 'A' captain Jitesh Sharma (left) and Pakistan Shaheens' Irfan Khan Niazi at the toss ahead of their ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 16, 2025. — PCB

DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India 'A' in the sixth match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Shaheens: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal and Sufiyan Muqeem.

India 'A': Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh and Suyash Sharma.

Head-to-Head:

India 'A' and Pakistan Shaheens have met 14 times, with India leading 9-5.

Matches played: 14

Pakistan Shaheens won: 5

India 'A' won: 9

The last encounter between the two sides took place in 2024 during the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Batting first, India posted 183-8 in 20 overs, led by skipper Tilak Varma’s 44 off 35 balls, which included two fours and two sixes.

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh provided a strong start, scoring 35 off 22 (five fours, two sixes) and 36 off 19 (three fours, three sixes), respectively.

For Pakistan, Sufiyan Muqeem claimed two wickets, while Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, and Qasim Akram picked up one wicket each.

In reply to India’s 184-run target, Pakistan were restricted to 176-7 in 20 overs, falling short by just seven runs. Arafat Minhas top-scored with 41 off 29 balls (five fours, one six).

Yasir Khan contributed 33 off 22, while Qasim Akram and Abdul Samad chipped in with 27 and 25 runs, respectively.

For India, Anshul Kamboj bagged three wickets, while Rasikh Salam and Nishant Sindhu took two each.

Form Guide:

Both teams began their ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars campaign with victories, and with the arch-rivals facing off today, a high-quality contest is expected as both sides look to maintain their winning momentum.

Pakistan Shaheens: W, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

India 'A': W, L, W, W, W