Dana White bans Dillon Danis from UFC events

This collage of photos shows UFC CEO Dana White (left) and American MMA fighter Dillon Danis. — YouTube/Reuters

Dana White has banned Dillon Danis following the chaotic brawl between the American MMA fighter and Islam Makhachev’s teammates at UFC 322 held at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The UFC’s annual event at Madison Square Garden concluded with several blockbuster fights.

However, it was a brawl in the crowd involving Danis and Makhachev’s teammates that stole the show.

Conor McGregor‘s old training partner, Danis, was seen in viral footage engaging in a confrontation with ‘John Pork’ (Magomed Zaynikov) and other members of Team Khabib.

Security intervened to separate the fighters, and Danis was escorted out of the arena by police.

UFC CEO Dana White was asked about the incident during his post-fight press conference. He took the responsibility for the brawl and imposed a lifetime UFC ban on Dillon Danis.

“I blame myself for that, actually,” White said when asked about the melee.

“They came back and told me right before I walked out for the main card that Dillon Danis was here and he was moving around, sitting in fighters’ seats and not sitting in his own seat that he had, he had a ticket.

“I said, ‘If the guy has a ticket, let him sit in his seat, let him keep doing what he’s doing and keep an eye on him.’ You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again. Yeah, you’ll never see him at another fight.

“They called me from downstairs and said, ‘We’ve got him down here, do you wanna press charges and have him arrested?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t wanna press charges’. This is the fight business, man.

“I could’ve prevented this tonight, and I messed up.”

At UFC 322 main event, Makhachev defeated former welterweight title holder Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision to become a two-division champion.