PCB out to strike 4-year broadcast deal: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to sell its four-year media broadcasting rights and for that it is currently on the look out for a consultation firm that can broker a deal, reported Daily Express.

The consultation company will not only oversee the process but also ensure that the PCB receives top dollar in exchange for its media broadcasting rights for international matches at home from 2020 to 2023.

However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had warned that there could be difficulty in securing the kind of deal they want. He noted that the Sri Lankan and South African boards were also facing the same issue.

According to the publication, the consultation firm that gets chosen will most likely be paid around $50,000 for its services.

The PCB's last broadcast deal was a five-year contract worth $149 million with Ten sports and PTV sports.

The contract included two home series against India but since they were not held, $90m were reportedly deducted.

