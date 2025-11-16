Bowlers shine as Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to modest total in third ODI

Pakistan spinner Faisal Akram celebrates with teammates after claiming a wicket in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 16, 2025. – PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan bowlers dominated as they restricted Sri Lanka to a modest total of 211 in 45.2 overs during the third and final ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka got off to a steady start with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara putting together a solid partnership.

However, the stand was broken early when Haris Rauf dismissed Nissanka for 24 off 27 balls, which included four boundaries, leaving the visitors at 55-1 in 8.1 overs.

Mishara added 14 runs with stand-in captain Kusal Mendis before Mohammad Wasim Jr removed him for 29 off 30 deliveries, which included five fours.

Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama then tried to stabilise the innings, adding 43 runs for the third wicket. Wasim Jr struck again to dismiss Mendis for 34 off 54 balls, leaving Sri Lanka at 112-3 in 24.1 overs.

Spinner Faisal Akram quickly added to the pressure by removing Kamindu Mendis for 10 off nine balls in the next over. After a brief 20-run stand, Faheem Ashraf struck to dismiss Janith Liyanage for four off 13 balls, reducing the visitors to 143-5 in 30.3 overs.

Samarawickrama kept the innings alive with crucial runs but fell short of a half-century, scoring 48 off 65 balls before Akram trapped him.

Shaheen Afridi then removed Maheesh Theekshana for seven, leaving Sri Lanka at 180-7 in 38.5 overs.

Mohammad Wasim Jr returned to claim his third wicket, dismissing Jeffrey Vandersay for four off 12 balls with a sharp yorker.

Pavan Rathnayake scored valuable runs to take Sri Lanka past the 200-run mark, but Haris Rauf struck again, removing Pramod Madushan for seven, leaving the team at 210-9 in 44.5 overs.

Rathnayake was the last man out, run out by Saim Ayub for 32 off 38 deliveries, which included two fours and a six.

Wasim Jr finished with impressive figures of 3/47 in 10 overs, while Faisal Akram and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each.

Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf contributed one wicket apiece.